Charismatic and shrewd: A look at longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has been leading the group since 1992 turning it into Lebanon’s most powerful force. Israeli airstrikes on Friday afternoon knocked out six buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb of Harek Hreik killing and wounding dozens of people. The Israeli military said it struck the headquarters of Hezbollah. Three major Israeli TV channels reported that Nasrallah was the target of the strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Hezbollah officials did not comment. Under the leadership of the 64-year-old Nasrallah, Hezbollah has fought wars against Israel and taken part in the conflict in neighboring Syria.

