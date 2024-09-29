El Paso Police seek help identifying driver in hit-and-run killing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are asking for your help in finding the driver responsible for hitting and killing a man in the Lower Valley earlier this week. It's this week's crime of the week.

Police said on Tuesday, Sept. 24th, 34-year-old Emmanuel Torres was struck by a Nissan Titan while trying to cross Alameda.

The driver of that truck stayed on the scene with Torres when a second pickup truck struck him a second time, killing him. That driver then fled the scene.

The only information police know about the truck is that it was white. However, they believe someone out there knows more about the driver.

Anyone with any information on this deadly crash are urged to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(tips).