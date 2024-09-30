Drake Hogestyn, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, dies at 70

Longtime “Days of Our Lives” star Drake Hogestyn, who played John Black for nearly four decades, has died at age 70. His family says in a statement announcing his death that Hogestyn died from pancreatic cancer. Cast members and creatives behind the long-running soap opera are sharing tributes to the late actor, thanking him for his friendship and kindness. Alison Sweeney calls Hogestyn “funny, generous and thoughtful” and Kristian Alfonso says he was an “incredible, passionate human being.” Hogestyn’s final appearance on “Days of Our Lives” was in an episode that aired Sept. 9.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.