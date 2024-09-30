Maquiladoras in Juárez recover thousands of jobs, others closed businesses

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez had a downfall of maquiladora employment for months, even though it is one of the main suppliers of medical, and manufacturing on the border.

With the recent decrease in unemployed maquiladora operators, the borderland's economy has suffered a big hit making some facilities unable to continue operations.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Juárez has lost around 12 maquiladoras due to issues with the Mexican federal government, a rise in minimum wages, and the U.S. stock market.

According to business leaders in Juárez, Juárez had 332 maquilas in November 2022, during the recovery period after the pandemic. Currently, 320 facilities are operating from the Manufacturing, Maquiladora, and Export Services Industries, meaning that 12 companies have been lost during the post-pandemic period.

Other issues had to do with the closure of these maquilas, however, in July nearly 2,500 jobs were recovered by some new maquiladoras in Juárez and others that have seen a rise in operations.

According to Jesús Manuel Salayandía, the coordinator of the Border Business Block (Bloque Empresarial Fronterizo) in June there were 282,289 maquiladora workers in Juárez. In July, they closed with 284,776 jobs.

Business leaders on the border expect an improvement in the economy due to recent lower rates in the U.S.