Wells Fargo to close Downtown branch on January

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wells Fargo will close its Downtown branch early next year, according to our news partner, El Paso Inc.

This Wells Fargo branch located on 221 N. Kansas will close down on Wednesday, January 22, of next year.

El Paso Inc. spoke via email to Ty Morrison, Wells Fargo vice president and communications lead for Texas and Oklahoma, who said Wells Fargo's leadership team "will make every attempt to place employees in positions in other branches."

El Paso Inc. reports there is no word at the moment on what will happen to the spaces inside the building currently occupied by Wells Fargo or if the name of the building will be changed once the company exits the offices.

