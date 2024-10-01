Sony’s PlayStation Network suffers hourslong outage, irking videogamers

LONDON (AP) — Sony’s PlayStation Network is down, frustrating gamers around the world who complain they weren’t able to sign in to their accounts. PlayStation Network said on its website that “some services are experiencing issues” and that players “might have difficulty” logging in, creating accounts, launching games or getting video content. Playstation said it’s “working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” Sony did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Data from Downdetector, an outage tracker, showed that reports first spiked late Monday and continued into early Tuesday with thousands of reports submitted hours after the problem first emerged.

