6 migrants shot dead near Guatemalan border when Mexican army troops open fire

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Six migrants are dead after Mexican soldiers opened fire on a fleeing truck near the border with Guatemala. The Defense Department said soldiers claimed they head shots as the trucks and two other vehicles approached. Two soldiers opened fire on the truck, which was carrying migrants from Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India, Pakistan and at least one other country. Soldiers then approached the truck and found four of the migrants dead, and 12 wounded. Two of the wounded later died of their injuries; there was no immediate information on the condition of the other 10. The army did not say whether any weapons were found in the truck.

