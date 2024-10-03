Senators ask Justice Department to take tougher action against Boeing executives over safety issues

Two U.S. senators have asked the Department of Justice to take tougher action against Boeing executives for safety issues that have impacted its airplanes. In a letter, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut urged the department to “hold criminally accountable” executives who disregarded passenger safety in violation of federal law. Boeing declined to comment. The senators’ letter comes ahead of a federal hearing next week over Boeing’s agreement to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection with its 737 Max, two of which crashed, killing 346 people.

