Congo finally begins mpox vaccinations in drive to slow outbreaks declared a global emergency

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities have started vaccinations against mpox, nearly two months after the disease outbreak that spread from Congo to several other African countries and beyond was declared a global emergency. Officials kicked off the campaign in the eastern city of Goma in North Kivu province. Congo has about 30,000 suspected mpox cases and 859 deaths, accounting for more than 80% of all the cases and 99% of all the deaths reported in Africa this year. All of the Central African nation’s 26 provinces have recorded mpox cases.

