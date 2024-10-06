In Mexico, the mayor of a state capital has been killed less than 1 week after he took office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of a state capital in southern Mexico has been killed less than one week after he took office. Alejandro Arcos was sworn in last Monday as mayor of Chilpancingo, a city so violent that a drug cartel openly staged a demonstration, hijacked a government armored car and took police hostage in 2023. Chilpancingo is the capital of Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located. The state prosecutors’ office issued a statement Sunday confirming Arcos had been killed, but provided no details. The national leader of Arcos’ party mourned his death and said the newly installed secretary of the city council had also been murdered three days earlier.

