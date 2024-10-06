More Black and Latina women are leading unions – and transforming how they work

Women make up roughly half of U.S. labor union membership, but representation in top level union leadership positions has lagged, even in female-dominated industries, and particularly for women of color. But Black and Latina women are starting to gain ground, landing top positions at some of the biggest unions in the U.S. Black and Latina women, who experience a wide gender pay gap and face intersectional headwinds of both racism and sexism in their careers, are particularly attuned to inequities in the workplace and are increasingly stepping up to fight them as union leaders. In addition to focusing more attention on family-friendly benefits like parental leave and health care coverage, they have helped spur unique bargaining wins in a variety of industries.

