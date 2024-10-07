University Medical Center hosts annual Better Health 5K Run, 1 Mile Walk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- University Medical Center is inviting you join them in this year's Better Health 5K Run, 1 Mile Walk that's happening on Saturday, October 12th.

It all goes down at the UMC East Clinic, located at 1521 Joe Battle Blvd. in east El Paso. It will begin at 8 a.m.

A kids dash will be happening before the race.

Various organizations will be on-site to provide health screenings, flu vaccines, and information such as UMC’s Mammogram Initiative.

Proceeds from the race will go towards UMC's Sobreviviendo/Surviving Cancer program.

To register for the race, click here.