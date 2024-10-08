3 killed when a medical helicopter headed to pick up a patient crashes in Kentucky

OWENTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say three crew members were killed when a medical helicopter crashed while heading to pick up a patient. The crash was reported Monday evening in Owenton near state Highway 22. Police say troopers determined that an Air Evac Lifeteam flight crashed, killing the three personnel aboard. They were identified by police as Gale Alleman, Bethany Aicken and James Welsh. Air Evac Lifeteam says the Grant County-based crew was en route to pick up a patient when the crash happened. Police say they are conducting the death investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the helicopter crash.

