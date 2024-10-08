El Paso County Commissioners approve funding for Emergence Health Network’s Diversion Sobering Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday, October 7th, El Paso County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve $2,000,000 in funding for Emergence Health Network's Diversion Sobering Center.

This funding will allow EHN's Crisis Center to operate several Sober Beds. The Center will be open to the community 24/7, take walk-ins, and include an alcohol intoxication drop-off location for law enforcement and families.

The county's funding agreement ends on December 31st, 2026, but can be extended.

County Commissioner Carlos Leon was not present for the vote.

During the meeting, El Paso County's Justice and Community Support Executive Director, Joel Bishop, cited they met with police chiefs and said, "[this] allows officers to get back on the street, potentially divert someone from the criminal justice system completely, and get them the help that they need."