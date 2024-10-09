A plane crashes on Catalina Island off Southern California coast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plane has crashed on Catalina Island off the Southern California coast. A Los Angeles County fire department official said the plane crashed about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the island that is about 25 miles off the shoreline south of Los Angeles. He had no further details. A sheriff’s detective on the island said deputies were still making their way to the scene that was near the island’s airport. The airport is primarily used for general aviation aircraft, including single-engine airplanes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.