Austin Stowell is emotional about playing stoic Jethro Gibbs in ‘NCIS: Origins’

LONDON (AP) — Austin Stowell’s extremely happy about winning the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in “NCIS: Origins.” He says that since he got the job, it “has just been day after day after day of the greatest day” of his life. The actor puts light blue contact lenses in to portray the ex-Marine-turned-naval investigator Gibbs, 25 years before audiences first met “NCIS” star Mark Harmon, in the role he played from 2003 to 2021. Harmon and his son Sean are behind the idea of this origin story of the special agent, starting his crime-solving career at Camp Pendleton. “NCIS: Origins” premieres Oct. 14.

