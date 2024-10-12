Should California’s minimum wage be $18? Voters will soon decide
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters will decide whether California should raise its minimum wage to $18 an hour, which would put it at the highest in the United States. The state already has raised fast food worker wages to $20. Labor advocates say it’s necessary to keep up with the ever-rising cost of living. Opponents are worried it will cause prices to increase and hurt small businesses. Nearly 40 California cities already have local minimum wages higher than the state’s.