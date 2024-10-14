Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Graham Mertz will miss the remainder of the season because of a knee injury, coach Billy Napier said Monday.

Mertz, a sixth-year senior from Overland, Kansas, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a 23-17 overtime loss at Tennessee on Saturday. Napier says Mertz will have surgery next week.

Mertz awkwardly caught his cleat in the turf after throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham midway through the third quarter. Mertz limped to the locker room with a 10-0 lead and later returned to the sideline wearing street clothes and a knee brace.

Highly touted freshman DJ Lagway took over and gave the Gators (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) a chance with a 27-yard TD pass to Chimere Dike with 29 seconds left in regulation. Napier called for the extra point instead of trying a 2-point conversion, and Florida lost in overtime.

Mertz completed 11 of 15 passes for 125 yards, with the touchdown pass and a fumble at the goal line. He spent the last two years at Florida after transferring from Wisconsin, where he was a three-year starter.

Mertz started 11 games in 2023 before breaking his collarbone in a game at Missouri and four more this season. He completed 73.7% of his passes for 3,694 yards, with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions at Florida. He is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Napier will turn to Lagway beginning with Saturday’s homecoming game against Kentucky. Lagway, who is from Willis, Texas, has completed 65.3% of his passes for 765 yards, with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Lagway’s first start will come against a defense that ranks third in the SEC in yards allowed. The Wildcats have given up a combined 50 points in their last three conference games.

