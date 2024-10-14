Skip to Content
Houston’s Mario Edwards Jr. suspended 4 games for violating NFL’s substances of abuse policy

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.

Edwards, who was suspended Monday, will be eligible for reinstatement after Houston’s game against Detroit on Nov. 10.

The 30-year-old has started every game for the Texans this season and has 18 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Houston in March after spending last season with Seattle.

The team did not have an immediate comment on his suspension.

His suspension comes on the same day defensive end Denico Autry was reinstated after serving a six-game ban for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

