Make sure you know the requirements for voter ID in Texas before heading to the polls

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you're a registered voter in Texas and planning to cast your ballot in the November 5th Presidential Election, make sure you have the right voter identification. Over the last few years, the state has put more requirements in place for what is legally acceptable and alternate procedures for participating in elections.

According to the Secretary of State, Texas requires one of seven forms of photo ID: a driver's license, election identification certificate, personal identification car or handgun license issued by the State of Texas Department of Public Safety; a US military ID card, or a US citizenship certificate or passport.

If you do not have any of those and cannot reasonably obtain one, state election rules allow voters to instead use an original or copy of: government documents with the voter's name and address, such as a voter registration certificate; a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck; or a birth certificate.

If using any of the alternate documents to vote, you must also fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, "noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification," according to the Texas Secretary of State.