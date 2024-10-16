Countdown for El Paso Giving Day, early donations open now!

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Giving Day, the city's biggest day of giving is tomorrow, October 17, but El Pasoans can donate now during the early giving period. The annual event is organized by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and supports local nonprofits in our community.

This year 258 organizations are participating, the biggest turn out yet. These nonprofits work in a variety of areas, including animal welfare, arts and culture, education, senior services, and more.

Last year, the community donated more than $1.3 million, and this year they are hoping to raise $1.5 million.

“We always remind our community that any gift, big or small, makes a difference,” Andrea Macias, Development Coordinator for the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, told ABC-7. “El Paso Giving Day is a unique program because everything raised here stays here, helping support nonprofits that serve some of our most vulnerable populations.”

The minimum donation is $10, and contributions can be made online or in person. Donations will be accepted through the official El Paso Giving Day on October 17.

Click here for the link to donate.