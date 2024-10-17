Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world

BUENOS AIRES, Argentine (AP) — Fans, music-industry figures and fellow musicians are paying tribute to former One Direction member Liam Payne. The singer died aged 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Buenos Aires police said Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel on Wednesday, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death on the spot. Payne was known as the tousle=headed, sensible one of the quintet that went from TV talent show “The X Factor” to a huge international following of swooning fans. After the band dissolved in 2016 he pursued a solo career. Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, who performed with One Direction in 2014, said he was “shocked and saddened.”

