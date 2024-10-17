Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis play father and daughter in ‘Goodrich’
AP Film Writer
Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis went from strangers to father and daughter in short order for the new film “Goodrich.” Writer-director Hallie Meyers-Shyer wrote the film specifically for Keaton, an actor she’d never met. She wanted to show a complicated father-daughter relationship with a man who had a second, younger set of kids as well. Both Keaton and Kunis loved the script and signed on to executive produce as well. It’s the second feature from Meyers-Shyer, the daughter of filmmakers Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer, who made her debut with the 2017 Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy “Home Again.” “Goodrich” opens in theaters Friday.