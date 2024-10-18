Death of a man restrained in a Virginia jail is homicide, authorities say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say the death of a man who was restrained by officers in a jail has been ruled a homicide. The deputies who were involved no longer work for the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. News outlets reported that 34-year-old Rolin Hill died at a hospital after his June arrest for trespassing and other charges. Authorities say he became combative in jail and needed to be restrained. The medical examiner said Friday that Hill died from asphyxia. Virginia State Police are investigating Hill’s death following a request by the Virginia Beach Sheriff.

