Prague bans nighttime pub crawls to deal with drunk and rowdy visitors

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech capital has moved to ban organized pub crawls. The tours attracted more than 7 million tourists last year. Prague finally opted for the ban to deal with groups of rowdy and drunk visitors for years. A member of the city’s council who drafted the proposal approved this week says it was adopted to address disturbing noise at night, garbage on the streets and security and reputational concerns. The ban will be enforced by the city police force between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. It takes effect in November.

