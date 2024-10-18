Skip to Content
News

US opens probe into Tesla ‘Full Self-Driving’ system after crash reports in low visibility and a pedestrian death

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:04 AM

DETROIT (AP) — US opens probe into Tesla ‘Full Self-Driving’ system after crash reports in low visibility and a pedestrian death.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content