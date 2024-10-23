Iowa finds several dozen instances of noncitizens voting in a past election

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s top election official says several dozen people who identified themselves as noncitizens voted in a past election or registered to vote despite being ineligible. The announcement comes with just two weeks until 2024 ballots will be tallied. A spokesperson says elections officials compared the state’s registered voters to a list of people who self-reported as noncitizens. Voting by people who are not U.S. citizens is illegal in federal elections. There is not evidence that it is occurring in significant numbers. The issue has been a centerpiece of Republican candidates’ campaigns and lawmakers’ efforts ahead of the 2024 election.

