Postal Service reassures on mail ballots, says all centers operating in regions hit by hurricanes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says it has reopened all of its mail processing centers in areas of Florida and North Carolina hit by recent hurricanes. Executive Vice President Steven Monteith gave the update during a virtual briefing Wednesday that was meant to reassure voters and election officials that the Postal Service is ready to handle mail ballots. State and local election officials said in September that problems with mail delivery threatened to disenfranchise voters in this year’s presidential election. But Monteith said during the first three weeks of October, 99.9% of the nation’s election-related mail arrived within seven days. That was even after hurricanes Helene and Milton hit the Southeast.

