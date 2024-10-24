15-year-old boy charged in shooting deaths of parents, 3 siblings in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of five family members at his home east of Seattle. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Thursday that the teen was charged with five counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with Monday’s shooting. Another sibling of the teen was also hurt and hospitalized. The King County Medical Examiner on Thursday identified those killed as Sarah and Mark Humiston and their children Benjamin, Joshua and Katheryn. The 15-year-old’s defense attorney said earlier this week he has no criminal history.

