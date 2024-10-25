El Paso County settles lawsuit with Gateway Hotel over “nuisance” concerns 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The County Attorney of El Paso and the Gateway Hotel ownership have agreed to settle their lawsuit in which the hotel was accused of being a nuisance that became a hub for criminal activity, including housing people associated with the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

It was in that lawsuit that the county found the hotel was renting out rooms to dozens of tenants while not in possession of an occupancy permit and despite failing numerous safety inspections by the El Paso Fire Department, prompting city leaders to go on the defense after questions arose about how the city allowed the hotel to function despite being aware of the violations. Those residents were evicted, leaving many of them homeless and living in shelters.

ABC-7 obtained a copy of the 8-page settlement agreement filed Oct. 24, which states the County Attorney and the Gateway Hotel owner Howard Yun agreed on terms laid out in the document.

In the settlement, Yun and his company agreed to not operate a business at the hotel's location of 104 S. Stanton and the eviction order issued Sept. 12 remains in place; fire and police officials must be allowed to in the building to conduct inspections or law enforcement purposes; the owners must also pay a $5,000 bond plus court costs.

According to the documents, the owners are ordered to fix all issues on the failed fire inspection from August, as well as apply for a new occupancy permit and ensure the existing security cameras are working.

Once the hotel is allowed to operate, the court documents state the Gateway Hotel owners must pay a $5,000 fine, actively work with police if they see criminal activity occurring on the premises and remove disruptive or violent tenants, among other requirements.

ABC-7 requested an interview with County Attorney Christina Sanchez to get additional perspective about the settlement, but she declined to comment because the settlement period is still active. According to the order, it expires in 12 months.

ABC-7 also attempted to contact Howard Yun, but were unable to reach him by phone or in person.