Pennsylvania county says election workers flagged 2,500 possibly fraudulent voter registrations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials in a Pennsylvania county say an investigation is underway after election workers identified about 2,500 voter registration forms that may be fraudulent. The Lancaster County Elections Board said Friday that staff members “identified and contained incidents of voter registration fraud.” The three board members and the local district attorney plan a news conference Friday morning. The county’s news release says the registrations in question arrived in two batches shortly before Pennsylvania’s deadline to register to vote. The deadline was this past Monday.

