EPCC scores big at the NJCAA and WJCAC Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Community College men's team won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) Championships in Hobbs, New Mexico. Their women's team also participated finishing 2nd behind New Mexico Junior College.

Along with their championships, four of the Tejanos' runners placed in the Top 10 for the 8K race and were named All-Conference. The Tejanas also had two All-Region finishers in the 5K Race.

Both teams will travel to Richmond, Virginia on November 9th for the NJCAA Division 1 Cross Country and Half Marathon National Championships.