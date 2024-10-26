Law enforcement presence increased at elections polls

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to Lisa Wise, El Paso county elections administrator, every year they increase law enforcement presence to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers.

Wise says this year there has been an increase in complaints about voters wearing political appeal.

"I understand that, be proud of what they're voting for but unfortunately, it's against the law," Wise said.

Wearing hats, shirts, pins or any political appeal within 100 feet of a polling site, this includes candidates that are not on the ballot is violation of this law and will result in a Class C misdemeanor.

There has been no reports of physical assaults in El Paso but a man in San Antonio is facing felony charges after assaulting a poll worker when he was asked you remove his political appeal.

According to the Associated Press, a man who wore a hat supporting former President Donald Trump punched an election worker who told him that wearing items endorsing a candidate are prohibited at voting sites, a sheriff said Friday.