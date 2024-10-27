Socorro resident provide update on red beetle infestation after using pesticides

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)-- Last Friday and Saturday El Paso County offered free pesticides to residents who are dealing with the red flour beetle infestation. One resident Rene Rodriguez says he purchased pesticides prior to the County's distribution after doing his own research.

"We ended up having to go to, Lowe's and Home Depot to purchase it, when we found out what the problem was, what they were, we kind of googled what they were. And then we actually went to the stores to see what worked for them and what was efficient for them." Rodriguez said.

He said he still went to pick up the free pesticides provided by the County and found that it was the same pesticides he purchased. Rodriguez said so for it seems to be working fairly well.

"The beetles have seemed to have gone, but then we've got these other little nats that sprouted but so far it seems to be doing the job that it's supposed to be doing," Rodriguez said.

Other residents weren't as lucky. Hector Rodriguez says the timeframe didn't aline with his schedule so he wasn't able to go to the pesticide distribution. Hector father says he attempted to pick up pesticides for his home but the line was long and there were no directions on where exactly residents were suppose to go.

On Monday October 28th, El Paso Water will begin transporting pecan shells from lower valley properties to the County landfill. Residents say they hope this helps but they believe it will be worse before it gets better.