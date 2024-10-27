‘Venom: The Last Dance’ misses projections as superhero films’ grip on theaters loosens
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — “Venom: The Last Dance” showed less bite than expected at the box office, collecting $51 million in its opening weekend. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. The result was significantly down from the alien symbiote franchise’s previous entries. Projections for the third “Venom” film from Sony Pictures had been closer to $65 million. It fared better overseas, collecting $124 million internationally. Last week’s top film, the Paramount Pictures horror sequel “Smile 2,” dropped to second place with $9.4 million. The weekend’s biggest success story might have been “Conclave,” the papal thriller starring Ralph Fiennes. The Focus Features release, a major Oscar contender, launched with $6.5 million in 1,753 theaters.