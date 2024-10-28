Nevada high court decides mail ballots with smudged or missing postmarks can be counted

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mail-in ballots with smudged or missing postmarks can be counted for up to three days after polls close on Election Day in Nevada. That’s according to a state Supreme Court ruling on Monday rejecting a bid by state and national Republicans to block them from being counted. Among the GOP arguments was that mail ballots unfairly benefit Democratic voters. Nevada’s top election official told county officials in May that ballots without a visible postmark should be counted until 5 p.m. the Friday after Election Day. A Republican national spokesperson says the court decision undermines the integrity of Nevada’s elections.

