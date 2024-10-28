Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused in new lawsuits of sexually assaulting 10- and 17-year-old boys

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused in a new lawsuit of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a New York City hotel room in 2005. A second lawsuit filed Monday accuses the jailed hip-hop mogul of similarly assaulting a 17-year-old would-be contestant on the reality television series “Making the Band.” The lawsuits filed in a New York City court are the latest in a wave of lawsuits targeting Combs. His lawyers issued a statement Monday denying the two new claims. The Bad Boy Records founder is jailed in New York City on federal sex trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

