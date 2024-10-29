ABC-7 at 4: Cielo Vista Mall to host family friendly trick-or-treating event
El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Calling all ghouls and goblins! Visit Cielo Vista Mall for all the thrills and chills this month, from not-so-scary bounce park to family-friendly trick-or-treating. Cielo Vista Mall will also host a free mall-wide Halloween Trick-or-Treating event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31. For a night full of frights and bags full of delights, families can enjoy collecting treats from retailers throughout the mall while supplies last. The FUNBOX®, the World's Biggest Bounce Park®, will also be at Cielo Vista Mall through November. The 20,000 sq. ft. inflatable playground features ten thrilling play zones, including the Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball's Gallop, and an exciting obstacle course.
Halloween Trick-or-Treating
Thursday, October 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
What: FUNBOX
October 18 – November 24
Friday: 3 – 9 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Cielo Vista Mall
8401 Gateway Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79925