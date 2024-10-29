Man who threatened Georgia prosecutor and sheriff over Trump gets nearly 2 years in prison

ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama man who left threatening phone messages for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the county sheriff last summer has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Prosecutors said Arthur Ray Hanson made the calls because he was angry over Willis’ investigation into former President Donald Trump. The calls were made just over a week before Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County in August 2023 over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee in Atlanta sentenced Hanson Tuesday to prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He also ordered Hanson to pay a fine of $7,500.

