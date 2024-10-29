Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike in northern Gaza killed 34 people

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says an Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza has killed at least 34 people, more than half of them women and children. The ministry’s emergency service says another 20 people were wounded in the strike early Tuesday in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, near the Israeli border. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The Israeli military has repeatedly struck shelters for displaced people in recent months, saying it carried out precise strikes targeting Palestinian militants and tried to avoid harming civilians. The strikes have often killed women and children.

