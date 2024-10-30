A Gaza medic realizes he’s carrying his own mother’s body, killed by an Israeli airstrike

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (AP) — A Palestinian ambulance worker in Gaza made a horrifying discovery as the bloody sheet was lifted, realizing that the corpse on the stretcher was his own mother. She was killed by an Israeli airstrike Wednesday in central Gaza. Abed Bardini sobbed: “She’s my mother! I didn’t know it was her!” He unknowingly sat in the ambulance beside her body for over a mile on the way to the hospital. Health officials there said the Israeli strike had killed two men in a vehicle, and fatally wounded 61-year-old Samira Bardini as she stood nearby. A spokesperson for the Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike.

