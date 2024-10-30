Yankees blow 5-run lead with epic defensive meltdown as Dodgers rally to clinch World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Just when it appeared Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were right back in this World Series, they all but handed away the trophy. An epic meltdown of defensive miscues, beginning with Judge’s embarrassing error in center field, helped the Los Angeles Dodgers rally in a five-run fifth inning that tied the score at 5. Young shortstop Anthony Volpe and ace pitcher Gerrit Cole also committed costly mistakes. New York’s bullpen squandered a one-run lead in the eighth, and the Dodgers held on for a 7-6 victory in Game 5 that wrapped up their eighth championship and second in five years. Finally back in their first World Series since 2009, the Yankees didn’t last long.

