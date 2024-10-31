2024 City of El Paso election fundraising, spending tops previous totals of previous mayoral election year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This year's city election is breaking the bank in comparison to previous years, topping the totals from the last presidential and mayoral election.

As El Paso is on the cusp of election day, candidates and campaigns in the city are still duking it out for the remaining votes to be had. And the campaign finance numbers show they've been pulling out all the stops in this last dash to election day.

From mayor and city council to the municipal courts, about a million and a half dollars have been both raised and spent by all the city campaigns. That's according to the campaign finance reports required to be filed by campaigns covering the start of this year through eight days out from the election.

So far in 2024, $1,488,719.29 have been given to campaigns in cash or in-kind donations and $1,539,564.99 has been spent across the 10 competitive races on the city ballot.

This is a big jump compared to the previous mayoral election in 2020, where to this same point before election day $767,796.63 worth had been donated and $982,225.03 spent in the 10 races reporting any campaign finance activity that year.

And there's still more to go - this year's campaigns still have $366,415.17 left in cash on hand for this last push to election day and beyond, while at this same point before the election in 2020 only $226,565.76 was still left in campaigns' accounts.

That money will be funding those last ad blitzes and more to convince those who haven't headed to the polls yet to cast a ballot in a candidate's favor. And the mayoral and city council candidates chosen by the people of El Paso will assume office January of next year, pending any potential runoffs from Tuesday.