Film academy adds handwritten ‘Pulp Fiction’ script, Miyazaki art, more to vast collection

Quentin Tarantino’s handwritten script for “Pulp Fiction” is the stuff of moviemaking legend. And now it’s going to be preserved by the Academy Collection in Los Angeles. The script is one of many new acquisitions to the vast academy collection, the largest film-related collection in the world, the organization announced Thursday. Other additions include original “Ponyo” art by Hayao Miyazaki, glasses worn by Mink Stole in “Pink Flamingos,” Kurt Russell’s Snake Plissken costume from “John Carpenter’s Escape from L.A.,” animator maquettes of Figaro and Geppetto from Disney’s “Pinocchio” and six storyboards from “The Silence of the Lambs.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.