LA County sues Pepsi, Coca-Cola over plastic bottles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is taking on Pepsi and Coke for their role in plastic pollution. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the county alleged PepsiCo and Coca-Cola companies have misled the public about the recyclability of their plastic bottles and downplayed the negative impacts of plastic disposal. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo own brands like Dasani, Sprite, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, and more. They have been ranked as the world’s top plastic polluters for five consecutive years. A spokesperson representing both companies denied the accusations, saying their bottles are “designed to be recycled and remade and can include up to 100% recycled plastic.”

