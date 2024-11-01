Meet Decoy Ohtani, perhaps the most valuable pet of the World Series
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s dog, Decoy, made an appearance at the World Series victory parade. The much-memed Decoy is a Nederlanse kooikerhondje, or Dutch kooikerhondje. He has become a fixture of Dodgers, and dog, fandom since Ohtani joined the team. The pup was on Ohtani’s lap when he learned he was the first Major League Baseball player ever to be unanimously selected twice as Most Valuable Player, which he achieved while with the Los Angeles Angels. After he went on to sign a record $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers, some of the first questions that reporters had for him were about the dog.