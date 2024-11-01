Q&A: Tommy Richman talks ‘Million Dollar Baby’ success, Grammy nominations and ‘not hip-hop’ drama

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Richman went from sleeping on couches and floors just two years ago to now having one of the biggest songs of the year with “Million Dollar Baby.” The massive hit that could receive Grammy recognition next week. The song changed his fortunes after he posted it on TikTok, lifting him from obscurity into a viral sensation. The singer spoke with The Associated Press about how he classifies himself as a singer and not solely as a hip-hop artist, the reason he left “Million Dollar Baby” off his recently released debut album “Coyote” and his thoughts heading into Grammy nominations on Nov. 8.

