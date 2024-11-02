Spain’s government to send 10,000 soldiers and police to Valencia after deadly floods

MADRID (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the government is sending 5,000 more soldiers and 5,000 more police to the eastern region of Valencia after deadly floods this week that killed more than 200 people. So far, 205 bodies have been recovered — all but three of them in Valencia — in Spain’s deadliest natural disaster in living memory. Rescuers were still searching for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings on Saturday, four days after the monstrous flash floods that swept away everything in their path in the east of Spain. An unknown number of people remain missing.

