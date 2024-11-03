Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey treated for dehydration at campaign rally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was treated by paramedics Sunday after appearing to become unsteady at a campaign rally for congressional candidate Caroleene Dobson. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the governor was dehydrated. Maiola said the governor was treated with fluids and is at home. The 80-year-old governor was attending a Sunday evening campaign rally for Dobson at SweetCreek Farm Market in Pike Road. Witnesses said Ivey was shaking as she stood with Dobson and grabbed on to a beam for support. WAKA posted video from the event showing the governor looking unsteady. An ambulance was called, and medics treated the governor at the scene.

