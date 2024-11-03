Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya win the New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won the men’s race at the New York City Marathon and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya took the women’s event. Both runners pulled away from their closest competitors in the final few hundred meters to come away with their first victories in the race. Nageeye was step-for-step with 2022 champion Evans Chebet before using a burst heading into Central Park to come away with the win in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 39 seconds. Chebet finished 6 seconds behind. Chepkirui was running New York for the first time and pulled away from defending champion Hellen Obiri in the women’s race. She won in 2:24.35.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.